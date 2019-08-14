8News Back to School Guide: Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va (WRIC) — 8News reached out to every school system in Central Virginia to see how superintendents are preparing for the coming school year. Here is what Superintendent Dr. William Sroufe of Colonial Heights had to say.

What do you believe your school system’s biggest strength is?

Our biggest strength is our people. We have dedicated students, staff, teachers, administrators and a community that values education.

2. What are you most looking forward to this school year?

My favorite day of every school year is the first day of school. I love seeing all the bright faces of students ready to come back into our buildings, ready to learn and eager to spend the year with us.



3. What changes can parents expect to see in your school system this year?

We will be fully 1:1 with Chromebooks this year grades K-12. We’re excited to offer this tool to our students to enhance their learning.



4. Is there anything else you want parents to know ahead of this school year?

We appreciate the support of our parents and community. We encourage all of our parents’ participation in our schools. We look forward to another great year for Colonial Heights Public Schools.