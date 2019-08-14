8News Back to School Guide: Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — 8News reached out to every school system in Central Virginia to see how superintendents are preparing for the coming school year. Here is what Superintendent Dr. Amy Griffin of Cumberland County had to say.

What do you believe your school system’s biggest strength is?

The biggest strength of Cumberland County Public Schools is our students — they are eager to learn, embrace opportunities, and work to become their personal best. Cumberland County Public Schools is a small school division with a big heart and works as a family. We have a dedicated faculty and staff as well as supportive families and community. Due to our size and a commitment to equity, we prioritize personalizing learning and providing access and opportunities for all students.

What are you most looking forward to this school year?

Personally, I am most looking forward to implementing Dukes Discover at Cumberland High School. I will be part of a teaching team that works with students on developing student-led passion projects allowing students to earn digital badges in the 5 C’s while experiencing learning in the workplace or in a community setting. I am excited about our students partnering with businesses in this work and eager to see how it will better prepare our students for careers. You can find more information about Duke Discover and partnering with us at https://dukesdiscover.com.

What changes can parents expect to see in your school system this year?

Parents can expect to see many additional opportunities at CuCPS this year, especially in career exploration, planning, and counseling. At the high school, Dukes Discover and cybersecurity courses have been added; a Go-TEC Career Connections Lab has been added at the middle school; and the elementary school will be expanding STEM opportunities to all students. CuCPS has a career counseling team ready to assist students from prekindergarten to their senior year in the areas of career exploration and planning. The team consists of four school counselors, a career development specialist, an SVCC career coach, a UVA Career Counselor, a Project Discovery coach, and a GRASP counselor.

Is there anything else you want parents to know ahead of this school year?

Cumberland County Public Schools has a new website and mobile App. Please visit the website and download the mobile App for more information regarding CuCPS and Back to School Events at www.cucps.k12.va.us. We will be hosting two Back-to-School Community Celebrations on Friday, August 2, 2019, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the Randolph Fire Department and the Cartersville Rescue Squad Building. We look forward to celebrating with our students and families!

