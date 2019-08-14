8News Back to School Guide: Fluvanna County

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — 8News reached out to every school system in Central Virginia to see how superintendents are preparing for the coming school year. Here is what Superintendent Chuck Winkler of Fluvanna County has to say.

What do you believe your school system’s biggest strength is?

Our staff and students – FCPS has a true sense of community and family.

What are you most looking forward to this school year?

As with every year, the opportunity to make a difference with our students – To present them with new knowledge and the skills they will need to be successful.

What changes can parents expect to see in your school system this year?

We are planning to be more efficient with some of our rural bus routes. All changes have been posted on our social media pages and will be featured in the local paper.

We have two new administrative leaders at Fluvanna Middle School, Principal Meghan Tenia and Assistant Principal, Chris Mazella.

Is there anything else you want parents to know ahead of this school year?

Our focus will be on relationships and family. We will also lead and educate through high expectations for all across our school division.