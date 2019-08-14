8News Back to School Guide: Goochland County

Goochland County, Va (WRIC) — 8News reached out to every school system in Central Virginia to see how superintendents are preparing for the coming school year. Here is what Superintendent Dr. Jeremy Raley of Goochland County had to say.

What do you believe is your school system’s biggest strength?

Our workforce-the teachers, staff members, and leaders who work on behalf of our students each day, whether teaching calculus, providing a safe, clean environment for students & staff, driving a bus, serving lunch, or leading a school or department. Our school division’s strong reputation as a leader in the region and across the Commonwealth is a direct result of the exceptional work that our talented and dedicated workforce does in our division each day.

What are you most looking forward to this year?

This year will be exciting on many fronts in our division. We continue to work to update our strategic plan, which will guide our work in the next decade. We are planning for several improvements to our facilities in the year ahead, and we will continue to distinguish ourselves as a leader in the Commonwealth in delivering an engaging instructional experience through a variety of programmatic options. There really isn’t anything we don’t look forward to in Goochland. I am as excited as anyone to welcome our students and staff back to kick off another great year.

What changes can parents expect to see in your school system this year?

This year, school buses are equipped with cameras that activate when stopped to load or unload students. With the support of the Goochland County Board of Supervisors, motorists in Goochland may be charged a $250 fine for passing a school bus while it is stopped and its stop lights are activated. We will also have our first instructional coach and family engagement coordinator at Byrd Elementary, and our first full time licensed mental health counselor working at our secondary complex.

Is there anything else you want parents to know ahead of this school year?

We encourage all of our families to stay in touch and get involved. We hope to see them supporting our students academically, and in the arts, on the athletic field, and in our co-curricular activities. We want their feedback as we continue to grow in reputation as a division in this great community.