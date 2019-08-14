8News Back to School Guide: King William County

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — 8News reached out to every school system in Central Virginia to see how superintendents are preparing for the coming school year. Here is what Superintendent David White of King William County had to say.

What do you believe your school system’s biggest strength is?

King William County Public School’s biggest strength is that we have a close knit community that is supportive of the educational opportunities that the school system provides for our children. Our faculty and staff have worked out to keep all of schools fully accredited and enjoy the support of our student’s parents.

What are you most looking forward to this school year?

This school year, KWCPS will continue the work begun in earnest last year with the new Profile of a Virginia Graduate to promote and model the 5 C’s in our classrooms (Communication, Collaboration, Critical Thinking, Creativity, and Citizenship). And, we will begin our focus on Equity and ensuring that all students have access and opportunity to resources at the time that he/she needs it. KWCPS will work with the Intercultural Development Research Association (IDRA) to study our practices and to ensure equitable outcomes for all students.

What changes can parents expect to see in your school system this year?

In addition of new classrooms, a new cafeteria, and a new school board office at Hamilton Holmes Middles School, all of our facilities will realize energy saving measures aimed at improving the condition of our building and developing preventive maintenance procedures throughout the division to ensure that our students, teachers/staff and administrators have the benefit of a safe and secure environment in which to learn and work.

Is there anything else you want parents to know ahead of this school year?

In an effort to increase the resiliency of our students, Cool Spring Primary School will institute a Growth Mindset resource class that will purposely reinforce learning from mistakes and perseverance. And, a reminder that KWCPS will move to a pre-Labor Day opening in the Fall of 2020, so please prepare for this pending change.