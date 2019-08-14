8News Back to School Guide: Louisa County

LOUISA COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — 8News reached out to every school system in Central Virginia to see how superintendents are preparing for the coming school year. Here is what Superintendent J. Douglas Straley II of Louisa County has to say.

What do you believe your school system’s biggest strength is?

We believe our biggest strength here at Louisa County Public Schools is our TEAM mindset. We call ourselves “TeamLCPS” because we believe that our school division is at its best when everyone is determined to collaborate and grow as one team. Our school division is truly blessed to have incredible students, a fantastic staff, supportive parents, and a community that cheers us on every step of the way on our Journey to Greatness, a journey where we challenge each of our 4,965 students to reach his or her maximum potential. Through the collaborative efforts of our entire team, Louisa County Public Schools has truly become a world-class school division. Recent testing shows that our students are among the best in our region academically, and we are also preparing the next wave of the workforce through our comprehensive Career and Technical Education program, which continues to be one of the most impressive in Virginia! There’s no question, it is an exciting time to be a part of this TEAM!

What are you most looking forward to this school year?

Innovation will continue to be a guiding principle at Louisa County Public Schools for the 2019-2020 school year. At Louisa County Middle School, we are excited to debut our “Creation Station” classroom! Through this revolutionary program, our students will have access to some of the latest educational tech tools on the market, including 3D printers, virtual reality headsets, online modeling programs, high-definition cameras, and more! “Creation Station” will provide our students with an environment where they can grow both academically and socially through hands-on activity and experimentation!

We will also be debuting an e-Sports (Electronic Sports) team at Louisa County High School for the 2019-2020 school year! Our e-Sports team will participate in competitions sanctioned by the Virginia High School League. Our school division is excited about the development of this team because the world of e-Sports is rapidly expanding in the United States, with more than $15 million worth in college scholarships awarded during the 2018-2019 school year. Now, many of our students who wouldn’t otherwise be interested in participating in our athletics program will now be able to take part in a program that promotes skills such as critical thinking, communication, collaboration, and creativity! Our goal is to bring home a state championship this year in e-Sports!

And finally, our 1:1 Technology Program will continue to expand in the 2019-2020 school year! At all six schools, every single one of our students has access to a technological learning device. Beginning this year, our 1:1 Program will allow for all of our students at Louisa County High School to utilize their own personal Chromebook, meaning they will be able to take their device home! At Louisa County Public Schools, we are excited at the thought of how this program will empower our students as 21st century learners!

What changes can parents expect to see in your school system this year?

We’re really looking forward to strengthening our commitment to The 5 Cs in our classrooms: Communication, Collaboration, Creativity, Critical Thinking, and Citizenship. For the 2019-2020 school year, our parents and community members can expect to see an enhanced effort on how we highlight The 5 Cs in action at Louisa County Public Schools. For the start of this upcoming school year, we’ll specifically be focusing in on Collaboration. Expect to see highlights of Collaboration in our newsletter The Scoreline, in our feature magazine Our Journey to Greatness, on our social media pages, and on our division and school websites! We will also be debuting our exciting educational initiative IGNITE to the general public as well! Through this initiative, our staff is committed to treating our students not just as test-takers, but as dreamers and doers, leaders and innovators. Stay tuned for when our IGNITE feature video debuts to the public in August 2019!

Is there anything else you want parents to know ahead of this school year?

To the new students, parents, guardians, and community members joining TeamLCPS for the 2019-2020 school year, welcome! Please know how excited we are to have you as a part of our TEAM. It is such a privilege to have the opportunity to educate the youth of our community, and it’s a privilege we do not take for granted. Parents and guardians, thank you for entrusting your child to Louisa County Public Schools. I believe you all will soon discover that our community, our school division, our TEAM is one-of-a-kind!

And to our returning students, parents, guardians, and community members, thank you for your continued commitment to our vision at Louisa County Public Schools, which is to be a world-class, forward-thinking school division. Through your hard work, we have become the type of school division that is the model of what public education should look like!

It is such a privilege to serve as the Superintendent of Louisa County Public Schools, and I know we will continue to achieve success throughout the 2019-2020 school year as we LEAD THE WAY in public education.

My door is always open, and if you’d like to chat before we begin the school year, please email me at stralejd@lcps.k12.va.us.

Together, let’s build a better Louisa County, a better Commonwealth, and a better world!

Together, we are TeamLCPS! Let’s lead the way!