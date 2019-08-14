8News Back to School Guide: New Kent County

New Kent County, Va (WRIC) — 8News reached out to every school system in Central Virginia to see how superintendents are preparing for the coming school year. Here is what Brian Nichols of New Kent County had to say.

What do you believe your school system’s biggest strength is?

New Kent’s biggest strength is in its people. There are dedicated people in every facet of the organization. We get the opportunity to work with amazing students and families to produce some tremendous results. Despite great results New Kent is a place committed to innovation in all phases of our work.

What are you most looking forward to this school year?

This is my first year as superintendent in New Kent. I’m most looking forward to anchoring myself in the community. I’ve already met so many amazing people since my family and I moved to New Kent in July. I’m looking forward to building relationships with our families, students, staff, and community as a whole.

What changes can parents expect to see in your school system this year?

New Kent County Public Schools unveiled a new strategic plan as well as a portrait of a New Kent graduate. These foundational structures will ensure that the great work continues while expanding access and opportunities for our students to be college, career, and life ready.

Is there anything else you want parents to know ahead of this school year?

This will be an exciting year for New Kent as we begin bringing the strategic plan to life with our schools, families, and community. We will also begin the multi-year process of building a new elementary school. Parents can expect much more information in the late part of 2019/early part of 2020 about the process moving forward.