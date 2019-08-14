8News Back to School Guide: Nottoway County

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — 8News reached out to every school system in Central Virginia to see how superintendents are preparing for the coming school year. Here is what Superintendent Dr. Yvonne Johnson of Nottoway County had to say.

What do you believe your school system’s biggest strength is?

Nottoway County Public Schools’ biggest strength is the dedication of its faculty and staff to work with families to meet the individual needs of our students.

What are you most looking forward to this school year?

I am most looking forward to getting to know the students, staff, and families of Nottoway as we work together to promote positive relationships and success for each of our students.

What changes can parents expect to see in your school system this year?

Parents can expect to see the following changes: a new Superintendent and updates to our Code of Student Conduct.

Is there anything else you want parents to know ahead of this school year?

We want parents to know that we are committed to “Excellence in Education” so we very much want our parents to be actively engaged with our schools and our students to be engaged learners. Communication to our schools is key, so we ask parents to please contact their schools with any questions or concerns they may have.