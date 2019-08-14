8News Back to School Guide: Richmond City

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — 8News reached out to every school system in Central Virginia to see how superintendents are preparing for the coming school year. Here is what Superintendent Jason Kamras of Richmond had to say.

1. What do you believe your school system’s biggest strength is?

Our greatest strength is our students. They’re simply incredible. They’re bright, talented, creative, empathetic, inspiring, funny, resilient, and so much more. It’s the greatest privilege of my life to work for them.

2. What are you most looking forward to this school year?

One of the things I’m most excited is that we’ll be completing the construction of three brand new schools: George Mason ES, Greene ES, and a new middle school on Hull Street. These schools will open their doors in the fall of 2020.

3. What changes can parents expect to see in your school system this year?

Families should begin to see some of the benefits of our strategic plan, Dreams4RPS. For example, this year, there will be more art, music, and world language teachers; more nurses and social workers; and more than 4,000 new computers!

4. Is there anything else you want parents to know ahead of this school year?

We know we will only be successful with deep partnership with families and community – and so this year, as part of those efforts, we’re expanding our teacher-home visit program to 10 schools!

Superintendent Jason Kamras sat down with 8News anchor Constance Jones. Be sure to stay tuned for that story on 8News.